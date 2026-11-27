Angels Camp, CA – A Calaveras County road closure will continue into next month, as crews have not been able to complete the work by the end of November, as officials had hoped.

Calaveras County Public Works extends the Dogtown Road closure at Indian Creek Bridge through December 11, 2026, for bridge replacement work. As we reported earlier this month, crews are preparing the roadway for paving, weather permitting, and winterizing the site. It is unclear if the recent stormy weather played a role in the extension.

Barricades and traffic controls remain in place; turnarounds are at Fourth Crossing and Schmauder Mine Road. Emergency access will be provided. The existing bridge will remain in place and continue to accommodate local traffic once Dogtown Road is reopened.

If you have questions or need to report an urgent road-related issue, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For emergencies or urgent concerns after regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (209) 754-6500. Calaveras County appreciates the community’s continued patience and cooperation as we work toward completing this important infrastructure improvement project.