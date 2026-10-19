Parking Lot Rehab Project To Begin In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Work is scheduled to begin today on a parking lot rehabilitation project at the intersection of Lyons and Stewart Street.

We reported earlier that the city approved a contract with Taylor Backhoe Services to make improvements at that site and at the intersection of Church and Stewart Streets.

The first stage (starting today) will be the demolition and replacement of sidewalk in front of the Barrons furniture building at the northwest corner of the Lyons and Stewart Street parking lot. The work will take about two weeks, and the Lyons/Stewart parking lot will remain mostly open during this phase of work. Grinding of the existing asphalt and repaving of the parking lot will follow, with the exact timing to be determined and dependent on weather conditions.

Be prepared for activity in the area.

The work is being funded with the Measure Y sales tax revenues.