Sonora Council To Hear About Tobacco Program, Social Media Contract, Presentations

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss several items this evening.

The 5 pm meeting will open with presentations from the Sonora Chamber of Commerce about upcoming events and a quarterly update from Visit Tuolumne County about ongoing efforts to market the region.

Later, there will be changes voted on related to the existing tobacco retail licensing program in the city. The ordinance was put in place to help deter the sale of tobacco products to minors. Businesses impacted have raised concerns about a couple of items (related to them not being able to accept coupons anymore, and minimum package sizes for little cigars). The council may choose to remove some elements of the existing ordinance via the amendment process.

Related to an item that has drawn heavy neighbor interest at recent sessions, the meeting documents note that the city was planning to review an appeal that was filed regarding the Inn at Knowles Hill property. The owners requested a use permit to allow for lunch/brunch services and other special events. After it was denied by the city’s Planning Commission, the owners appealed the decision to the City Council for review. However, it is noted that the owners have now withdrawn the appeal, so it will not go before the council.

In addition, the city leaders will vote on a proposal for expanded social media, public relations, and communication services with Diamond Digital Marketing Co. The contract of $20,800 would run from October 19, 2026- June 30, 2027. It would focus on social media management, the city’s quarterly newsletter, and public relations services.

The 5 pm meeting at City Hall is open to the public.