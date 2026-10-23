NPS Warns About Lithium Battery Fires After Incidents At Yosemite And Other Parks

Yosemite, CA — There have been a handful of notable fires in national parks caused by lithium-ion batteries over the past couple of years, spurring a warning put out by the National Park Service.
The first significant incident NPS highlighted was a unicycle exploding in Yosemite National Park in June of 2025 that started a fire at a vacation rental cabin in Wawona, also damaging a nearby fence and roof.
This past July, an e-bicycle caught on fire in an apartment at Grand Canyon National Park.
A week after, a charging dock caught on fire at Alcatraz in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
Last month, lithium-ion batteries in a boat went into thermal runaway and started smoking and catching fire in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
The National Park notes that lithium-ion batteries store large amounts of energy in a small space, and as such, they are very popular. Products include rechargeable electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, toys, etc. If misused, damaged, or improperly charged, they can overheat, start a fire, or explode.
Tips from the NPS, if traveling and/or visiting a National Park with a lithium-ion battery-powered device:
- Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA. This means it meets important safety standards.
- Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer. Cheap or off-brand chargers may not meet safety standards.
- Charge devices safely. Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged. Do not leave devices unattended while charging.
- Charge large items such as e-bikes and e-scooters outside. Do not block exits when charging in case a fire starts, blocking safe evacuation of the building.
- Stop using your device if it feels hot, starts to swell, smells strange, leaks, smokes, or makes popping or hissing sounds. A damaged battery can overheat and start a fire.
- Do not check baggage containing lithium-ion devices. Place these devices in carry-on bags and keep devices where you can see them while charging. Tell a flight attendant if you notice a problem with your device or it falls between the seats.