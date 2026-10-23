NPS Warns About Lithium Battery Fires After Incidents At Yosemite And Other Parks

Yosemite, CA — There have been a handful of notable fires in national parks caused by lithium-ion batteries over the past couple of years, spurring a warning put out by the National Park Service.

The first significant incident NPS highlighted was a unicycle exploding in Yosemite National Park in June of 2025 that started a fire at a vacation rental cabin in Wawona, also damaging a nearby fence and roof.

This past July, an e-bicycle caught on fire in an apartment at Grand Canyon National Park.

A week after, a charging dock caught on fire at Alcatraz in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Last month, lithium-ion batteries in a boat went into thermal runaway and started smoking and catching fire in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The National Park notes that lithium-ion batteries store large amounts of energy in a small space, and as such, they are very popular. Products include rechargeable electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, toys, etc. If misused, damaged, or improperly charged, they can overheat, start a fire, or explode.

Tips from the NPS, if traveling and/or visiting a National Park with a lithium-ion battery-powered device: