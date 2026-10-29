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T.C. Sheriff & CAL FIRE Tips For Frightfully Fun and Fire Safe Halloween

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By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vazques handing out candy at the Tuolumne County Library's Story Time Trick-or-Treat—TCSO photo

Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vazques handing out candy at the Tuolumne County Library's Story Time Trick-or-Treat—TCSO photo

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Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County’s sheriff is celebrating Halloween with candy and costume safety gear, while CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) is offering fire-safety tips on decorations.

Spreading Halloween spirit, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vazques handed out candy yesterday (10/28/26) at the Tuolumne County Library’s Story Time Trick-or-Treat. He announced that School Resource Deputies will be handing out Halloween safety gear at local schools to help keep kids safe and visible while they trick-or-treat after dark. Tuolumne County Public Health provided the gear.

“We want to give a special thank you to Tuolumne County Public Health for securing the grant that made this gear possible. Their support helps us keep our community’s children safe during the holiday. We wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween!, stated Sheriff Vasquez.

CAL FIRE TCU also wants all families to have a frightfully fun Halloween with no tricks, just treats. Fire officials relayed that during fall festivities, glowing Halloween jack-o’-lanterns and spooky decorations can be safe for everyone by taking these steps:

  • Choose battery-operated candles instead of open flames.
  • Keep decorations away from heat sources and space heaters.
  • Keep exits, doorways, and walkways clear of decorations.
  • Place pumpkins and other flammable decorations away from
    anything that could ignite them.

CAL FIRE TCU officials added, “As you prepare for Halloween, remember that fire safety starts with small actions that make a big difference. Have a safe, spooky, and fire-free Halloween!”

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