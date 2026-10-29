A Winter Weather Advisory For The Halloween Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Sierra Nevada (above 5,000 feet) and Yosemite National Park (above the Yosemite Valley floor), from 8 AM Saturday to 7 AM Sunday.

Snow is forecast, mostly in elevations above 7,000 feet.

The snow levels will initially start between 7,000 to 8,000 feet on Saturday, before lowering to 6,000 to 7,000 feet, from Saturday night into Sunday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday evening into Sunday.

There may be up to two inches at the 6,000 foot elevation. The total snow accumulations above 7,500 feet, will range from four inches to as much as a foot of snow above 9,500 feet.

Plan on and be prepared for slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while driving.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.