Calaveras County Manhunt For Suspect Shooting At Vehicle

Jenny Lind, CA – A manhunt is underway in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County after a masked man fired several rounds at a vehicle and then fled.

Deputies are on scene in the 9000 block of Warren Road, between Zinfindel and Chenin Blanc Avenues, north of Highway 26, investigating the incident and canvassing the area to locate the individual. The firearm-related incident occurred around 2:23 p.m. in that area.

“According to the initial report, an individual wearing a ski mask was observed discharging what appeared to be a rifle in the direction of a person who was returning to their property in a vehicle. The individual who reportedly discharged the firearm fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival,” stated sheriff’s officials, who described the individual as approximately 6

feet tall, wearing dark-colored clothing and a black ski mask.

As a precaution, community members are asked to avoid the area and the immediate surrounding area while deputies continue their investigation. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses, advised sheriff’s officials.

Currently, no injuries have been reported at this time. Anyone who sees an individual matching this description should not approach or attempt to contact the suspect; instead, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 209-754-6500.