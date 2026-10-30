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Sonora To Finish Out Regular Season, Summerville Faces Bret Harte

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By B.J. Hansen
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Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats (4-5) play their final regular-season game tonight on the road against Escalon (5-3).

Listen live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. The Wildcats will be on a bye next week (which is the season finale for other teams).

The Summerville Bears (2-5) will travel to Angels Camp to face the Bret Harte Bullfrogs (2-6). The game will air on both Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN.

The radio station streams are also available via the myMotherLode app.

Video of the Sonora and Summerville games will be on myMotherLode.tv.

Click here to find this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough and Bears Breakdown video segments.

Calaveras High (7-1) travels to face Linden (6-2).

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