Sonora, CA—After several residential fires linked to fireplace flues recently, the Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) is urging the public to take precautions.
“We have responded to three fireplace and flue-related structure fires in just two weeks, which is a serious concern,” relayed TCFD officials. “Once heat or stray embers breach a flue or ignite nearby items, a fire can spread through walls and roof framing in minutes.”
Fire officials offer these key safety steps for residents and rental guests:
- Be Careful with Fire-Starter Logs: Wax-and-sawdust starter logs are not a substitute for firewood and leave heavy residue that can overheat flues. Burn only one at a time, never mix them with regular firewood, and never poke or break them apart.
- Inspect & Clean Annually: Have chimneys and flues inspected once a year by a certified chimney sweep and cleaned whenever creosote reaches 1/8 inch—or more often with heavy use.
- Keep a 3-Foot Clear Zone: Keep extra firewood, kindling boxes, starter logs, furniture, rugs, and curtains at least 3 feet away from the fireplace.
- Contain Sparks & Avoid Over-Firing: Always use a metal screen or glass doors while burning, burn only dry seasoned wood, and never overload the firebox.
- Dispose of Ashes Safely: Never sweep hot ashes into bags, boxes, or indoor trash cans. Scoop ashes into a covered metal container, douse with water, and move it outside immediately away from decks and siding (embers stay hot for days).