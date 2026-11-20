Sonora, CA—After several residential fires linked to fireplace flues recently, the Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) is urging the public to take precautions.

“We have responded to three fireplace and flue-related structure fires in just two weeks, which is a serious concern,” relayed TCFD officials. “Once heat or stray embers breach a flue or ignite nearby items, a fire can spread through walls and roof framing in minutes.”

Fire officials offer these key safety steps for residents and rental guests: