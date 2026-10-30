More Vote Centers Opening This Weekend Ahead Of Election Day

Sonora, CA — Local interest is high ahead of Tuesday’s General Election.

A final push is on to return ballots, and additional Vote Centers will open this weekend in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Donny McNair says, “We already have over a 30% voter turnout. If you haven’t received your ballot, or you are not registered to vote yet in Tuolumne County, please come into one of our vote centers (to do it).”

Early voting has been underway at the Tuolumne County Election’s Office since October 5 and at the Tuolumne Resilience Center since October 24.

This Saturday, additional vote centers will open at the Groveland Resilience Center, Jamestown Community Hall, and Twain Harte Bible Church. They will remain open through Election Day.

Ballots can also be delivered to one of the 10 drop sites throughout the county.

Click here for more information on the locations.

In Calaveras County, voting has been underway at the main election’s office since October 5 and at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall since October 24. On Saturday, additional sites will open at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall and at Bret Harte Theatre in Angels Camp. There are eight ballot drop locations throughout Calaveras. Click here to find more specifics.