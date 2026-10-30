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Learn More About Local School Bond Measures

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By B.J. Hansen
Ben Howell - Summerville Elementary Superintendent

Ben Howell - Summerville Elementary Superintendent

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Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville Elementary School District has a $3.4 million Measure C bond on the ballot, and the Calaveras Unified School District has a $66 million Measure A.

Both are designed to help the districts make needed infrastructure repairs and improvements.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will first feature an interview with Summerville Elementary School Superintendent Ben Howell and then Calaveras Unified Superintendent Cassandra Meeks.

Cassandra Meeks - Calaveras Unified Superintendent
Cassandra Meeks – Calaveras Unified Superintendent

They will detail how the money would be spent, the oversight involved, and what it means for property owners.

Both would require a 55% majority approval to pass.

They will both talk about the state of infrastructure for the two districts.

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