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Summerville And Bret Harte Volleyball Teams In CIF Division 5 Semifinals

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By B.J. Hansen
Summerville High School

Summerville High School

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Tuolumne, CA — Two local teams are in the midst of a memorable run in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Girls Volleyball Playoffs.

The Summerville Bears (15-11) entered the Division 5 playoffs as the 13th seed. In the opening round last Tuesday, Summerville upset fourth-seeded Hilmar, 3-2. Then on Thursday, the Bears defeated the fifth-seeded Ben Holt College Prep Academy, 3-0. Summerville now travels north to Sutter County to face the top-seeded Sutter Huskies (33-5) this evening at 6 pm.

The winner will face either second-seeded Bear River (33-7) or third-seeded Bret Harte (24-5) in the finals. Those two teams meet tonight at 6 pm at Bear River High School in Grass Valley.

Bret Harte High School Logo

The championship will be held this coming Saturday.

During the regular season, Bret Harte finished first in the Mother Lode League standings, and Summerville was 4th.

Calaveras High (13-10) earlier lost in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 playoffs to Bear River.

Sonora High (10-3) was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Division 4 playoffs last week by top-seeded Hughson.

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