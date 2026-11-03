Decorating Christmas Trees For Holidays While Supporting Nonprofits

Sonora, CA – Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Sonora Chamber is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations to compete in decorating a tree for a cash prize as Christmas Town Sonora festivities get underway.

“Christmas Tree Lane is about so much more than beautifully decorated trees,” said Katie Dunn, Executive Director of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a celebration of the many nonprofits that make a difference in our community every single day. We’re excited to welcome new organizations this year and give them an opportunity to shine!”

Christmas Tree Lane is part of the 5th Annual Christmas Town Sonora, featuring free community festivities and celebrating local nonprofits’ impact. The nonprofits receive an artificial Christmas tree to decorate, reflecting their missions. Over 50 participants will be competing for cash prizes doubled to $600 for first place, $400 for second place, and $200 for third place, with the community choosing the winners. Trees are displayed in Courthouse Park, and visitors are encouraged to stroll through the trees and vote for their favorite decorated tree.

Organizations must register by November 10, and winners will be announced December 15. As part of Christmas Town Sonora, the event features free community festivities and celebrates local nonprofits’ impact. Nonprofits must contact the Sonora Chamber of Commerce to register. Call (209) 694-4008 or email info@sonorachamber.org.