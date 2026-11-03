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Free Baby Resource Giveaway Day In Calaveras County

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By Tracey Petersen
Free Baby Resources Giveaway Day graphic—CCPH

Free Baby Resources Giveaway Day graphic—CCPH

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Angels Camp, CA – Parents can get free baby goods at the Calaveras Pregnancy Center’s Free Baby Resource Giveaway Day tomorrow and learn about offered public health programs.

At the event, parents can pick up free infant supplies and learn about some of the free support Calaveras County Public Health’s Home Visiting Program offers families with young children. The Pregnancy Center will be giving away baby clothing, shoes, hats, bibs, crib sheets, blankets, diapers, and more. Health officials added, “There’s no obligation. Our parents as teachers’ home visitors can answer your questions about growth and development, parenting, and connecting with local resources.”

The event is Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Calaveras Pregnancy Center, 575 Stanislaus Ave., Ste. A, in Angels Camp.

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