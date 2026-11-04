McClintock And Masuda Weigh In On Congressional Results

Sonora, CA — Republican incumbent Congressman Tom McClintock has a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Michael Masuda in the US House District 5 race.

While there are still provisional and late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots to tabulate, McClintock has 102,646 votes (56.2%) to Masuda’s 79,957 (43.8%).

In an interview with Central Sierra Broadcasting, McClintock stated, “I’m very grateful to the people of the fifth congressional district for standing by me. Look at the results nationally, and you realize that it is a wake-up call for us Republicans to get back to our Constitutional moorings. I think people are very upset over the war in Iran and its effect on fuel prices, and the negative impact on tariffs. I think there will be a great deal of re-evaluation within the Republican minority in the House on these issues.”

The challenger, Masuda, stated, “We are really happy about how much of the vote we received. It is much more than challengers in the past, and we did it on a pretty small budget because we had a lot of fantastic volunteers and people who dedicated their time.”

Masuda continued, “The campaign has always been focused on regular people and the power that we have when we come together and try to make a difference. I’ve said from the beginning that these issues are not red or blue, and it is about the day-to-day lives and what people are experiencing. It doesn’t matter what your party is.”

Click here to find the latest results from various regional races around the Mother Lode area.