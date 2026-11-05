Update T.C. District 2 Race And Summerville El Bond

Sonora, CA – Two Tuolumne County races from last night’s midterm elections remain too close to call, according to the latest tally update.

The latest numbers for the District 2 Supervisor race show incumbent Ryan Campbell continuing to trail his challenger Juli Healy. She remains just over 51% with 1,659 votes to his 1,590, or 48.94%, and a slight dip from 49% last night. Healy’s tally rose by 148 votes to Campbell’s 141 in this latest count, with a total of 3,249 votes cast.

“As of right now, it’s really close. It’s only separated by 69 votes,” stated Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Donny McNair. “We’ve gone through about 18,678 votes, and we

still have about 5,000 ballots to count.”

Those votes include mail-in, dropbox, and conditional ballots. The vote on the Summerville Elementary Measure C Bond requires a 55% plus one majority to pass, and while the count went up, McNair advised, “Right now it’s definitely up, but with 5,000 ballots left to count, and right now it’s 740 votes to 555, so you never know what could happen.”

This latest ballot count puts the yes vote at just over 57% to nearly 43% opposed. McNair tells Central Sierra Broadcasting that they hope to have closer results on Friday afternoon, which will be the next time his office will release a count update. That is the same for the Calaveras County Elections Office, with around 4,500 votes left to count. Click here to find the latest election results.