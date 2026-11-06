California GOP Highlights Charles Ng, Among Those To Be Removed From Death Row

Sacramento, CA — Past murders in the Calaveras community of West Point are being brought up by GOP leaders following an action by Governor Gavin Newsom.

As one of his final decisions in office, Governor Newsom announced Thursday that he plans to change all of California’s existing death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.

The clemency action would benefit 548 inmates currently on death row. California has had a moratorium on the death penalty since 2006, but the death sentences have remained in place.

Newsom called the decision the “most difficult” of his career.

Newsom stated in a letter, “Faithfulness to our values is measured by how we act when it is most difficult to uphold them. For me, this is one of those instances. By every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty is a failure. It has not been and cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people. Decades of efforts to repair the system have only compounded its stagnation. Because the death penalty is inherently incompatible with our legal system’s commitment to justice, I have determined that this clemency decision, while difficult in many respects, will ultimately affirm the strength and integrity of our state and its justice system.”

Many of the commutations will also require a recommendation from the California Supreme Court before Newsom can finalize them, so there are additional steps.

California Senate Republican leaders are voicing opposition to the move. The GOP sent out a media statement this morning highlighting eight high-profile offenders who would move off death row. Included is Charles Ng, who tortured, raped, and killed at least 11 people in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County in the 1980s.

He carried out the crimes with Leonard Lake, who died in 1985.

Senate Republican Leader Roger Niello says, “Public safety and the needs of victims and their families must come first, yet Governor Newsom’s decision sends a very different message. Already in California, life without the possibility of parole has proven to be less than absolute. Sending a mass, sterile notification to all victims in a single notice demonstrates a profound disregard for the deeply personal pain each family has endured.”

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares adds, “Governor Newsom is a killer of justice.”

The eight offenders highlighted by the GOP are below: