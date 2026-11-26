Sonora, CA – With chairs already lined up on Washington Street in Sonora in anticipation of the 43rd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade, the Sonora Police Department (SPD) reminds motorists to allow enough time to get to the parade and park before piling the family in the car.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2026, and expected to last until 8:30 p.m., each year the event brings thousands of visitors to share in the fun of the season. Police recommend spectators arrive before 5 p.m. to allow ample time for parking. SPD put out the map to the left and these other rules to ensure a good experience for parade-goers:

Beginning at 3:00 pm, Tuolumne County Transit will offer free shuttle service between the Junction Shopping Center and downtown Sonora. The shuttle will operate on a continuous loop, picking up passengers near TJ Maxx at the Junction Shopping Center and dropping them off at the Lyons Street/Shepherd Street intersection in downtown Sonora. Shuttles will run approximately every 15–20 minutes, with service continuing until 9:00 pm. Visit www.tuolumnecountytransit.com or call 209-532-0404 for more information.

All vendors must possess a valid Intermittent Vendor Business License issued by the City of Sonora. Applications are available at sonoraca.com or in person at 94 North Washington Street.

Parade participants must enter the staging area via Washington Street before 3:00 pm. Participants arriving after 3:00 pm may not be able to access the staging area. Drop-offs for participants not driving vehicles will be in front of the Sonora High School Administration building at 430 North Washington St. (toward Shaw’s Flat Rd.). Volunteers will be on-site to help with directions.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, so residents, visitors, and parade participants should plan ahead. Detours will be posted to help navigate around the closures, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow.

The parade route will be fully closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 pm. The following streets will be affected:

Washington St. between SR 108 and Elkin St.

Stockton St. between the Downtown Plaza and Washington St.

Restano Wy.

City personnel will begin closing most secondary streets at 2:00 pm.

Westbound Mono-Way traffic into downtown will be routed onto Stewart St. at Restano Way. Vehicle traffic seeking access to Stockton Rd. must use Highway 108 via the Mono Way onramp.

Southbound SR-49 traffic through Sonora will be diverted to southbound Stewart St. via Elkin St.

Trucks traveling northbound or southbound on SR-49 should use Shaws Flat/Jamestown Rd to bypass the event.

Large tractor-trailer vehicles will not be permitted to travel through downtown Sonora at the following locations:

Southbound Washington St. (SR-49) at School St.

Eastbound Stockton St. at Green St.

Northbound Stewart St. toward SR-49.

Large vehicles may be stopped and required to remain parked until the parade concludes.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Stockton Rd. after the closures will be detoured at Forest Rd. Anyone continuing eastbound on Stockton Rd. will be turned around before the Green St. intersection.

Residents of the Tuolumne St., Calaveras St., Nevada St., and Oregon St. areas can access their neighborhoods from Highway 108 using the designated access route near South Washington St. Residents of the West Church St. area will be permitted access during the closures with proof of residency. However, residents are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid traveling in the affected areas whenever possible.

No parking will be permitted on Washington St. between Hospital Rd. and Snell St., as well as on designated portions of Stockton Road and secondary streets along the parade route. Special signs will be posted for “No Parking” zones, and any vehicles parked in these areas will be towed at the owner’s expense beginning at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Following the parade, the route will remain closed for approximately 20 minutes to allow spectators to safely clear the area. Expect heavy traffic, and please exercise patience and caution when traveling in the area to ensure everyone’s safety.