Sonora, CA – State health officials warn of the remaining risk of bird flu even with the colder temperatures, saying that the threat remains, especially for those with chicken coops on their property.

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), although the risk of bird flu to the public is low, birds are more prone to illness during this season. The department chart to the right shows how the virus can spread from chickens or cows to humans. CDPH provided these symptoms in humans:

Eye redness or discharge

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Muscle or body aches

​Headaches

Fatigue

Trouble breathing

Fever (100°F or higher)

Pneumonia

Seizures​

Residents with backyard flocks can find and follow simple measures to minimize exposure risks here. Currently, no person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California.