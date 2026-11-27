Sonora, CA – There are plenty of events happening this weekend in the Mother Lode to ring in the holidays.

There are several tree lighting ceremonies tonight. In Groveland, the Light the Season tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. at the Southside Community Connections on Merrill Road. The Avery Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 p.m. at 33 Avery Sheep Ranch Road. Then on Saturday will be the Around The Horn Brewing Company Groveland Giving Tree lighting in Big Oak Flat at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m. is the 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Dorrington at the Dorrington Hotel parking lot on Highway 4.

During this Black Friday shopping frenzy, several craft fairs offer unique gifts for loved ones. In Sonora at the Opera Hall today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is the Hometown Crafters Christmas Craft Faire. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday is the Tenaya Elementary Christmas Craft Faire inside the school gymnasium in Groveland. Also, on Saturday is the 41st annual Mountain Ranch Christmas in the Country Craft Faire and Luncheon at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall in Mountain Ranch.

For all the events going on in the Mother Lode, click here.