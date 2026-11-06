Christmas Town Sonora Returns This Month, Soap Box Derby Next Year

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Dunn and Sonora Mayor Ann Segerstrom.

Christmas Town Sonora will return for its sixth year, designed to boost holiday cheer in the community and draw locals and visitors alike to the downtown district during the busy shopping season.

The first event will be the ceremonial downtown lighting event, including the Red Church and other areas downtown on Wednesday, November 25. The historic downtown Christmas parade will be two days later, on Friday, November 27. Other highlights will include crafts, caroling, visits from Santa, and carriage rides. Dunn and Segerstrom will provide an overview of the activities and talk about the preparations.

In addition, they will preview the upcoming return of the All-American Soap Box Derby in April of next year in Sonora.