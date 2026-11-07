Joining Forces To Help Dumped Cats

Angels Camp, CA – Several animal groups are teaming up to help dumped cats that cannot survive on their own.

Motherlode Feral Cat Alliance (MCFA) reports the domestic felines were recently abandoned along the Tuolumne and Calaveras County border. The area is designated as a no-feeding zone by the Department of Fish and Game, requiring timely action.

“We’re proud to be coordinating with Sonora Cat Rescue, Calaveras Humane Society, and Calaveras Animal Services so every cat can be fixed and given a real chance at a home,” according to MCFA officials. “These cats are not feral and don’t have the skills to survive on their own—especially with winter approaching.”

Calaveras Humane Society officials applauded MCFA actions, stating, “The Motherlode Feral

Cat Alliance is an amazing group of dedicated animal lovers who work hard every day to help feral and abandoned cats in our county.”

The Calaveras Humane Society has taken in at least one of these abandoned cats, an orange tabby, which has been neutered and is ready for adoption today at its Angels Camp shelter off Highway 49. They

“When agencies come together like this, we can move quickly, stay compliant, and give these cats the best possible outcome. This is what strong animal welfare looks like—organizations working side by side for the animals who need us most. Thank you to everyone stepping up and pulling together for these cats,” added MCFA officials.

Other resources involved include Sonora Cat Rescue and Calaveras Animal Services. For information on these cats that all need forever homes, call the MCFA at (209) 897-1400.