Construction Continues Closure Of Dogtown Road Until End Of Month

Angels Camp, CA – Bridge construction on Dogtown Road will keep it closed until the end of the month for the safety of all.

Dogtown Road crosses over Indian Creek, where a bridge replacement project is underway. Calaveras County Public Works advised, “A full roadway closure remains necessary to ensure safety of the public and construction personnel due to the presence of heavy equipment and ongoing construction activities.”

The existing bridge can be used for local and emergency traffic with possible lengthy delays. Crews are working on the construction and are winterizing the site. County road officials relayed that although significant progress has been made, the new bridge is not yet ready to open to traffic, and the roadway will be closed until Monday, November 30, 2026.