Sonora, CA– Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Discovery Channel “Shark Week” producer Jeff Kurr returned to his hometown Friday, November 13, visiting Belleview Elementary School to share his experiences in wildlife documentary filmmaking and encourage students to pursue their interests.

A Sonora native who attended Sonora Elementary School and Sonora High School, Kurr has made six educational appearances throughout Tuolumne County, including visits to his former elementary school, the Tuolumne County Schools’ “Dinner With a Scientist” event, and a previous assembly at Belleview. Superintendent-Principal Carmel Portillo opened the assembly dressed as an anglerfish, welcoming students and introducing shark-themed games organized by the student council. Fourth-grade teacher Alia Katz, who coordinated the event, then introduced Kurr and discussed his career and efforts to change public perceptions of sharks while inspiring future marine biologists, filmmakers, and conservationists.

“At ‘Shark Week,’ we’re trying to get rid of the bad myths about sharks,” Kurr told the students. “They’re actually pretty smart, intelligent animals, and they’re really good at what they do. It makes me feel awesome that you guys are so into sharks. I’m going to go back to Discovery Channel and tell everybody that the Belleview Eagles are the number one ‘Shark Week’ fans in the world.”

During his presentation, Kurr shared footage and stories from recent filming trips off the California coast. He explained that while shark sightings were uncommon in California during his childhood, the state is now home to one of the world’s highest concentrations of great white sharks. Students also learned about the specialized equipment used in shark filmmaking, including drones, high-resolution underwater cameras, decoys, filming cages, and observation vessels. Kurr drew on his own childhood in Sonora to encourage students to pursue their interests and work toward their goals.

“I was a kid that grew up in Sonora, too,” Kurr said. “I sat in many of the classrooms that you will sit in.”

Students from several grade levels participated in a question-and-answer session following the presentation. Asked whether he studied sharks in college, Kurr explained that he earned a degree in television and film before learning marine science through decades of hands-on fieldwork. When asked about his favorite shark breach, Kurr identified Colossus, describing it as his all-time favorite and the most recognized breach he has filmed. He also addressed shark conservation, telling students he wouldn’t change anything about sharks and noting that they have survived on Earth longer than almost any other species.

At the conclusion of the assembly, Katz presented Kurr with custom wood-slice keepsakes engraved with his iconic photograph of Colossus breaching while Kurr was aboard the “Seal Sled.” Kurr thanked the school for inviting him back, calling the visit “always a pleasure.” He then stayed to sign autograph cards for every student commemorating their meeting with the “Shark Week” producer.