Calaveras, CA– A record 239 entries from elementary schools throughout Calaveras County marked this year’s Attendance Counts Poster Contest, hosted by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) through its Student Attendance Review Board (SARB). The contest also resulted in its first-ever tie for first place.

Open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, the annual contest encourages students to use artwork and creativity to express why attending school matters. This year’s participating schools included Albert Michelson, Copperopolis, Mark Twain, West Point, Valley Springs, Jenny Lind, San Andreas, and Mokelumne Hill elementary schools. SARB board members selected the overall winners, with two sixth-graders sharing first-place honors. Tatiana Ruiz, a student in Ms. Gomez’s class at Mark Twain Elementary School, and Kaylee Strey, a student in Ms. Gonzales’s class at Jenny Lind Elementary School, received first place.Taylee Whittle, also a sixth-grader in Ms. Gomez’s class at Mark Twain Elementary, earned second place. Third place went to Elizabeth Feemster, a sixth-grader in Mr. Rosen’s class at Copperopolis Elementary.

For the students, the reasons to attend school were straightforward. Asked what makes her want to come to school every day, Ruiz answered, “seeing my friends.” Strey offered a similar response, saying, “Getting to learn new things and see my friends!” The SARB board also selected Emery Roscelli, a sixth-grader in Ms. Gomez’s class at Mark Twain Elementary, for an honorable mention. Asked about the most important part of coming to school, Roscelli said, “Learning something new every day.”

In addition to the overall contest awards, CCOE employees voted on submissions from participating schools to select a separate group of school-level honorable mentions. A total of 17 students were selected, with two recognized from each participating school except West Point Elementary, which had three recipients. Each student received a letter and ribbon recognizing the achievement.

During the 2025-26 school year, more than one in four Calaveras County students was chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of the school year. Transportation, health concerns, and family circumstances can all contribute to attendance challenges. SARB works to bring families, schools, county agencies, and community partners together to identify barriers to attendance and find solutions.

“School offers a safe place to build friendships, connect with caring adults, and gain an education that can take them anywhere,” said Kristina Smith, CCOE director of student support services and SARB board chair. “When kids miss school, they miss more than assignments. They miss activities, conversations, and everyday opportunities to build relationships and feel part of their school community.”

“Congratulations to this year’s winners! We are proud of your artwork and the important message you are sharing with our community,” Smith added.

Below is the list of honorable mentions: