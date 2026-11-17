Both Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley ski resorts are planning to open this weekend.

After receiving 16 inches of snow with the recent system, Dodge Ridge announces that it will open this Saturday, November 21st. Bear Valley will also open on the same day after receiving 15 inches of snow over the past 72 hours and 23 inches for the season. More high-country snow is anticipated later this week.

For Dodge Ridge, it marks the earliest opening day since 2022, when the resort started cranking the lifts on November 11. The earliest opening on record was 1982, when skiing started in late October following an early season snowstorm. Specifics about terrain and lift openings will be announced by the resort later in the week.

Bear Valley notes that following opening weekend this Saturday and Sunday, the resort tentatively plans to pause operations from November 23-26 and reopen on Friday, November 27. However, if conditions allow, they may remain open through Thanksgiving week.

Click here to view an earlier story about this week’s projected weather conditions.