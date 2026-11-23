President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation that recognizes November 2026 as National Adoption Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“From the moment a child is conceived, they are a gift from God, bringing hope, love, and a future filled with promise into the world. For countless children across our Nation, adoption provides the gift of a loving family and nurturing home where they can feel safe, supported, and encouraged to pursue their own unique American Dream. This National Adoption Month, we recognize the parents who devote their lives to protecting our Nation’s children and youth, and we rededicate ourselves to supporting those still waiting to find the loving homes they deserve.

Tragically, many children who age out of foster care face long-term socioeconomic hardships that hold them back from building a stable and prosperous future. To combat this issue, my Administration has remained committed to aligning Federal resources to improve adoption outcomes and remove unnecessary barriers to permanency. Last year, I proudly expanded access to the Adoption Tax Credit and made the Child Tax Credit permanent through the historic Working Families Tax Cuts Act to ease the financial challenges of adoption. With the leadership of our great First Lady Melania Trump, I also signed the Fostering the Future for American Children and Families Executive Order, which increases educational, employment, and mentorship opportunities for youth as they transition from foster care into adulthood.

As President, I will always ensure that American children transitioning in and out of foster care have the resources they need for lifelong independence and success. To give the next generation the head start that they deserve, the First Lady also launched Fostering the Future Accounts, America’s first savings and investment vehicle providing children in foster care with the opportunity to build long-term financial stability and expand their prospects for future success. With this historic resource, as with Trump Accounts, America’s foster care system will harness the unparalleled generosity and resources of our Nation to serve every child.

Building on First Lady Melania Trump’s results-driven leadership, my Administration will continue to champion new policies that empower families and communities to lift up our country’s children for generations to come. As part of this effort, we proudly launched FosteringTheFuture.gov to provide youth with accessible, reliable, and Super Intelligence-enabled support for life after foster care. Faith-based organizations, houses of worship, businesses, nonprofits, and community groups also play a vital role in supporting adoptive parents and their children, and I encourage all Americans to put their faith and convictions into action through service, generosity, and enduring support for adoptive families.

Adoption is a beautiful reminder of what is possible when children are surrounded by love, safety, and the security to thrive. This month, we remember those still awaiting adoption and the prospective parents preparing to welcome them, understanding that their hopes call us to purposeful action. Strong families are sustained by strong communities, and together, we can cultivate change for others and become a source of hope and encouragement for our Nation’s children.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim November 2026 as National Adoption Month. I call upon all Americans to honor this month by ensuring that every child has the love and support they need to live a long, healthy, and prosperous life.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 pm AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.