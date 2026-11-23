Washington, DC — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a ruling with local impacts, siding with AT&T in a dispute with California regulators over plans to phase out its traditional copper landline network across the state.

The FCC ordered the preemption of California’s “Carrier of Last Resort” rules. Federal officials argue that they are “removing barriers to network modernization in California.”

Previously, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) blocked AT&T’s plans to drop its obligation to maintain traditional Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) copper lines in areas lacking equivalent alternatives.

AT&T argued that the copper lines are expensive to maintain and the utility would rather put the money into internet and cellular infrastructure expansion.

We reported in 2024 that the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors sent a letter opposing the end of traditional landline services after public safety concerns were raised by local emergency officials.

Under the new ruling, California can no longer prevent AT&T from retiring copper networks or force state-level approval for replacements. Instead, AT&T can fulfill its duty to serve customers using AT&T Phone–Advanced, a fixed wireless/fiber-based alternative.

AT&T plans to begin discontinuing its legacy copper landline service on or after June 1, 2027. The transition affects roughly 184,000 residential customers and 15,000 business customers across California.

The CPUC criticized the decision, raising concerns about public safety and emergency reliability during wildfires and power shutoffs—when traditional copper lines often keep working after cellular or internet networks go down. The CPUC is evaluating legal and regulatory options to challenge the FCC’s order.