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Valley Springs, CA — There was an extensive rescue effort in Calaveras County on Saturday.

An unidentified 50-year-old man was hiking in the Gann Road/Bear Mountain area near New Hogan Lake when he fell down a steep and rocky hillside, sustaining a fractured ankle.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports, “Due to the difficult terrain and the patient’s injuries, a helicopter hoist operation was initiated. CHP Helicopter 24 successfully completed the hoist operation, safely extracting the patient from the hillside.”

The hiker was then transferred to American Legion Ambulance and transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

Other agencies that responded included CAL Fire, PHI Air Medical 42, and American Legion Ambulance.

No additional information has been immediately released.