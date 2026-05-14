Calaveras County Fair And Other Weekend Events

This weekend is packed with big events. First, the Sonora High School Golden Regiment Band is performing a free Choir and Wind Ensemble concert in the High School Auditorium at 7:00 PM tonight, Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Friday join the celebration of the grand opening of the MACT Internal Medicine and Optometry clinic from 11 AM – 2 PM see the new facility at 940 Sylva Lane in Sonora. Meet the staff and take a clinic tour, there will be food, fun, and plenty of raffle prizes as detailed here.

As detailed here, it is opening day for the Calaveras Jumping Frog Jubilee. The new 2026 Miss Calaveras will be crowned tonight during the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant. Details about the contestants are here. Last weekend’s Mother Lode Views featured Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee CEO, Laurie Giannini, archived here.

The first Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market of the season is Saturday, May 16. Leilani Hollywood will provide live music for opening day along with all the local food and produce vendors the event is known for. The Market will be held every Saturday through October 31 at Theall and Stewart Streets in downtown Sonora.

There are special events at the local casino resorts. Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is hosting the 14th Annual Rods To Rails Car Show on Main Street in Jamestown, this Saturday from 9 AM – 3 PM. At Black Oak Casino, the Gold Country US Bowling Congress (USBC) and Black Oak Lanes are providing a free Youth Bowling Clinic Saturday at 11:30 AM as detailed here. Then Saturday night, Black Oak Casino Resort is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a free firework show. You can set up to view the fireworks from Heritage Park in the resort parking lot area at 6 PM. The fireworks will start at 8:30 PM. Both events are free.

The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park are sponsoring the Diggins Tent Town 1852 recreation of a gold diggings encampment during the Gold Rush. The event costs $10 and is open today through Sunday and features over 100 volunteers. Park visitors are welcome all four days of the event from 10 am to 4 pm, details on the cost are the Diggins Tent Town 1852 event listing here.

The 11th Annual Luc’s Run is at Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The 10k (6.2 miles) and 2 mile races begin Saturday at 8:30 am with a kids’ run open to paid entrants ages 10 and under starting at 8 am. Proceeds from the race go to Scholarships. More details are here.

La Grange Off-Highway Vehicle Park (OHV) is hosting its Stuckfest Summer Kickoff this weekend. The event features a 4×4 Obstacle Course Competition. Details are here.

Friends of Animal Control (FOAC) are hosting a Doggie Adoption Day this Saturday near Standard Park. Organizers share there will be many wonderful dogs that need forever homes, from babies to seniors, from 3 lbs to 100+ lbs.

Tuolumne County Solid Waste will be holding their Annual Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection Event Saturday for residents and qualifying businesses. Details are here.

Ferretti Non-Motorized Trails and Clean up Volunteer Day is this Saturday. Join Leave No Trace, the U.S. Forest Service, the Groveland Trailheads, and other partners for a family-friendly fun volunteer day. Details are here.

Sunday is the 5th annual Cars, Cops and Coffee event to benefit local cancer patients. To make room for even more car entries, Cars, Cops and Coffee is moving to the parking lot under the solar panels at the hospital this year, on the corner of Guzzi Lane and Greenley Road to accommodate the growing popularity of the event. In addition to custom cars in the parking lot, the event will offer free donuts, free coffee, shaved ice for sale, face painting, and outdoor games as detailed here.

Sunday is the 2nd annual spring flea market to support the preservation of the Historic Hornitos School House (HHS). The HHS will be selling breakfast in Stagg Hall as a variety of vendors display their wares in and around the park. The HHS will also be hosting town tours of sites of historic interest for a small donation, location details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide will be The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland. Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather on our local webcams here. Highway 108 Sonora Pass is open as detailed here.