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Roadwork Planned on Mother Lode Highways

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By Sabrina Biehl
Roadwork

Roadwork

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Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 31st to June 6th 2026 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4 there will be moving closures from Levee Road to SR-49 East (Angels Camp) for striping operations beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Main Street (West Point) to Pine Crest Lane for utility
work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Woods Way to Smoke Street in Jamestown is planned for tree
work on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Tuttletown School Road to Jackass Hill Road for a
striping operation will begin Tuesday and continue Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 the right and left shoulder remain closed from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for excavation work Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. as part of the Angels Camp Complete Streets Project.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control from Phoenix Lake Road to Peaceful Oak Road for traffic signal work Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Coffil Road and Long Barn Road for pavement work beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between the connector to Elmore Road and Hells Hallow Road will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.

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