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Long Delays For Motorists Next Week In Twain Harte

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By Tracey Petersen
Road Closed detour sign

Road Closed detour sign

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Twain Harte, CA—Next week, motorists and residents can expect lengthy delays as Tuolumne County Public Works Department crews will close a couple of roadways for maintenance work.

Paving work will take place Monday, June 8, 2026, through Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, which will result in a full closure on the following county-maintained road(s):

  • Golf Club Drive from Marquis Drive to the end
  • Sonora Drive from Lakeview Drive to Golf Club Drive.

“These portions of Golf Club Drive and Sonora Drive will be closed to through traffic while crews are working in the area; however, residents will continue to have access to their driveways by means of a detour through Lakeview Drive with delays of up to 20 minutes,” stated public works officials.

Drivers are asked to be aware of all construction signs and to obey all traffic control personnel in the construction zone.

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