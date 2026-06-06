PG&E Funds Lifesaving Equipment For Pinecrest Boat Rescue

Pinecrest, CA – New lifesaving equipment funded by PG&E will be used for all types of rescues, medical aid, and all types of fires.

The utility has given a $10,000 charitable contribution to support the Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) Pinecrest Station 55 rescue boat program. According to TCFD, boat 554 is cross-staffed all summer through a joint partnership between Pinecrest Permittee’s Association (PPA) and station 55 volunteers, who the PPA also employs.

The funding will cover the purchase of rescue equipment, including floating backboards; a Stokes wheel; life vests for children, adults, and rescuers; and much-needed repairs to the station’s motor and fire pump to remain operational.

“These items will ease the hike into Cleo’s Bath a little and allow us to utilize the boat for all types of rescues, medical aids, and any fire type. TCFD looks forward to continuing our partnership and working together to build a safer and stronger Tuolumne County,” stated fire officials.