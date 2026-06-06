Local Health Officials Warn Of Hantavirus Dangers

San Andreas, CA – After a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship recently, Calaveras County Public Health warns of the deadly virus and how to protect yourself, especially when cleaning and clearing out buildings that have been closed for a long time.

According to health officials, buildings and cabins that have been closed for the winter or other long periods can be home to mice and other rodents. They added, “Deer mice can be infected with hantavirus, which can be spread to people through the air in closed spaces.”

As reported here in August of 2021, six people were infected with hantavirus after an outbreak in Yosemite National Park. Four of those, including two individuals who died, were staying in the tents in the Boystown area of Curry Village. Health officials provided these steps to follow when cleaning:

If you need to clean out an area where rodents have made a nest, be careful not to stir up dust or droppings. Deer mice in California can be infected with hantavirus, which can spread to people through the air.

Before cleaning an area infested by mice, air out the space for 30 minutes. Then use a mop or sponge and a freshly made 10% bleach solution to clean the area. Wear gloves while cleaning, and consider wearing a respirator (face mask) if cleaning heavily infested areas.

For more tips on preventing hantavirus spread, click here.