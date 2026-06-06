Tuolumne Man Arrested After Foot Chase At Local Casino

Tuolumne, CA—A Tuolumne man led Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies on a foot chase at a local casino early Wednesday morning.

A deputy patrolling the area near the Black Oak Casino Hotel in Tuolumne stopped a vehicle around 1:34 a.m. Behind the wheel was 33-year-old Alexandro Anthony Xavier, who immediately jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot with deputies in pursuit. They caught up to him when he tried to jump a fence.

According to sheriff’s officials, K9 Shadow and his handler were called to the site. Shadow sniffed around Xavier’s truck and positively identified drugs inside, which turned out to be drug paraphernalia.

Xavier was booked at the Dambacher Detention Center on a felony drug-related warrant, two misdemeanor warrants, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.