Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
82.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne Man Arrested After Foot Chase At Local Casino

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Suspect being arrested—TCSO photo

Suspect being arrested—TCSO photo

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Suspect being arrested—TCSO photo

Tuolumne, CA—A Tuolumne man led Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies on a foot chase at a local casino early Wednesday morning.

A deputy patrolling the area near the Black Oak Casino Hotel in Tuolumne stopped a vehicle around 1:34 a.m. Behind the wheel was 33-year-old Alexandro Anthony Xavier, who immediately jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot with deputies in pursuit. They caught up to him when he tried to jump a fence.

Deputies searching vehicle—TCSO photo
Deputies searching vehicle—TCSO photo

According to sheriff’s officials, K9 Shadow and his handler were called to the site. Shadow sniffed around Xavier’s truck and positively identified drugs inside, which turned out to be drug paraphernalia.

Xavier was booked at the Dambacher Detention Center on a felony drug-related warrant, two misdemeanor warrants, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.