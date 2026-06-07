Second Week of June Highway Work Planned in the Mother Lode

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 1st to June 7th 2025 in Calaveras County. There is no Caltrans work scheduled in Tuolumne County.

On Highway 4 alternating lane closures at Little Johns Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Highway 49 West (the bypass) to Depot Road for k-rail installation on Monday, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 a long-term right shoulder closure from Gardener Lane Bridge to Depot Road for pavement will continue from Monday through Friday.



On Highway 4 intermittent one-way traffic control from Big Trees Park Entrance to Meko Drive for shoulder work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 moving closures from the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to the Calaveras/Amador County line for road striping is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 alternating lane closures at Stone Corral Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gold Creek Drive to Hogan Dam Road is planned for drainage work on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Main Street to Highway 49 (Mokelumne Hill) for tree work on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.



On Highway 26 overnight, alternating lane closures at Main Street (Mokelumne Hill) for utility work is planned for Tuesday through Friday, June 12, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.



On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Ridge Road for tree work is planned for Tuesday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Higdon Road to North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for drainage work is planned for Wednesday, June 10, through Friday, June 12, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 the right and left shoulder remain closed from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for excavation work Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Overnight, alternating lane closures from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for

pavement work is planned for Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. The work is part of the Angels Camp Complete Streets Project.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control from Phoenix Lake Road to Peaceful Oak Road for traffic signal work Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Coffil Road and Long Barn Road for pavement work is planned for Sunday and continuing through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work is planned for Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between the 8,000’ elevation marker and the 9,000’ elevation marker for drainage work is planned for Monday through Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Memorial Drive and the eastbound turnout lane for utility work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Ponderosa Lane to Hopper Street for shoulder work on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 shoulder closures between Hells Hollow Road and Smiths Station Road for shoulder work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.