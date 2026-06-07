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Second Week of June Highway Work Planned in the Mother Lode

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By Sabrina Biehl
Roadwork

Roadwork

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Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 1st to June 7th 2025 in Calaveras County. There is no Caltrans work scheduled in Tuolumne County.

On Highway 4 alternating lane closures at Little Johns Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Highway 49 West (the bypass) to Depot Road for k-rail installation on Monday, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 a long-term right shoulder closure from Gardener Lane Bridge to Depot Road for pavement will continue from Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 intermittent one-way traffic control from Big Trees Park Entrance to Meko Drive for shoulder work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 moving closures from the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to the Calaveras/Amador County line for road striping is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 alternating lane closures at Stone Corral Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gold Creek Drive to Hogan Dam Road is planned for drainage work on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Main Street to Highway 49 (Mokelumne Hill) for tree work on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 overnight, alternating lane closures at Main Street (Mokelumne Hill) for utility work is planned for Tuesday through Friday, June 12, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Ridge Road for tree work is planned for Tuesday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Higdon Road to North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for drainage work is planned for Wednesday, June 10, through Friday, June 12, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 the right and left shoulder remain closed from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for excavation work Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Overnight, alternating lane closures from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for
pavement work is planned for Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. The work is part of the Angels Camp Complete Streets Project.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control from Phoenix Lake Road to Peaceful Oak Road for traffic signal work Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Coffil Road and Long Barn Road for pavement work is planned for Sunday and continuing through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work is planned for Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between the 8,000’ elevation marker and the 9,000’ elevation marker for drainage work is planned for Monday through Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Memorial Drive and the eastbound turnout lane for utility work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Ponderosa Lane to Hopper Street for shoulder work on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 shoulder closures between Hells Hollow Road and Smiths Station Road for shoulder work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.

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