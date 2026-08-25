Trump and Vance to keynote Republicans’ midterm convention in Texas

As if there was any doubt, Republicans’ midterm convention will be the Donald Trump show, with the president appearing at both nights of the event in Dallas next month.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance are both set to headline respective nights, with Vance to speak on Wednesday night and Trump on Thursday.

The unusual gathering, aimed at promoting the party’s candidates and the Trump administration’s agenda, is being billed by the Republican National Convention as “a primetime showcase for President Trump’s success, candidates, and causes that have propelled the 2026 midterms to unprecedented focus.”

Throughout the event, Republicans, who are grappling with an unpopular president, stubbornly high prices, an unpopular war and surging Democratic enthusiasm, are expected to try to paint the opposing party as radically left by highlighting Democratic socialist candidates who have been surging this year.

Candidate showcases will be held each night from 6 to 7 p.m. to introduce candidates running in competitive races.

The first night will include segments focused on tax cuts, healthcare affordability, the border, trade and domestic manufacturing, with appearances by “workers and everyday Americans.”

The second will highlight families benefiting from policies like no taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, as well as overseas prisoners who have been released, border security, efforts to lower prescription drug costs, and a tribute to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

It will also include a segment marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with the families of first responders.

There was no mention in the advisory of any programming related to foreign policy nor the unpopular war in Iran.

The convention will also try to appeal to the “MAHA” — or Make America Healthy Again — wing of the party, with segments like one entitled, “Chronic Disease & Corporate Capture: Breaking the hold of corporate interests on public health agencies and empowering families to Make America Healthy Again.”

Several will promote bans on stock trading by members of Congress — a measure Trump has backed, even as he has faced repeated accusations of profiting from the presidency.

“Over two action-packed days, we will take Americans through the defining issues of our Party’s agenda and what is at stake in November,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement announcing the plans.

The Associated Press