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Stanislaus National Forest Christmas Tree Permits Now Available

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By Nic Peterson
Christmas Tree Harvesting In Stanislaus National Forest

Christmas Tree Harvesting In Stanislaus National Forest

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Sonora, CA– Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about that holiday centerpiece. For those who prefer a little fresh air and adventure with their Christmas tree shopping, permits are now available to cut a tree in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service began offering permits Saturday, October 10. Permits cost $20 per tree, with a maximum of two trees allowed per permit. The tree-cutting season opens November 27, giving families a chance to head into the forest and find their own holiday tree. The program also serves a purpose beyond holiday traditions. Cutting designated smaller trees helps thin densely populated forest areas, giving remaining trees more room to grow and helping improve overall forest health. 

There are a few rules to keep in mind. Only pine, fir, and cedar trees may be cut, and trees cannot exceed 20 feet in height. Tree cutting is restricted to designated areas, and permits must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard. Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass may qualify for a free Christmas tree permit, though a $2.50 reservation fee applies.

More information on how to secure a permit and additional rules can be found here.

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