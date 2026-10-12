Sonora Stabbing Incident Under Investigation

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department received a report that an individual had entered a residence on Friday evening and injured a victim with a sharp object.

Limited details are being released at this time by authorities, as it is an ongoing investigation. It reportedly occurred in the area of Ash Street within the city limits of Sonora.

It happened shortly after 9 pm and officers interviewed the unidentified victim and witnesses. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the initial response. At one point afterward, a person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel relays in a statement, “As the investigation progressed, officers obtained new information and reassessed the initial identification of a detained individual. We continue to follow leads and are seeking to identify and locate a person with relevant information. The investigation remains active, and the individual sought has not been located. To protect the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details are being released at this time.”

Vanderwiel’s statement adds, “Investigators currently have no information indicating a threat to the general public and believe this was an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information about Friday evening’s incident is encouraged to contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.