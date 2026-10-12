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Columbia Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

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By B.J. Hansen
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Columbia, CA — The CHP reports that a 53-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 132 in the Waterford area on Saturday afternoon.

The unidentified man was from Tuolumne County (Columbia).

The CHP reports that he failed to negotiate a curve on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, went off the roadway, and crashed into a metal fence. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died from the injuries sustained.

It happened at around 2:25 pm. The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

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