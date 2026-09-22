FACT FOCUS: Trump made multiple false and misleading claims in front of the UN General Assembly

President Donald Trump made myriad false and misleading claims during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, many of which he has repeated frequently throughout his second term in the White House.

They covered topics such as U.S. munitions supply, drug seizures, oil and the economy.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

___

CLAIM: “We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using, and we’re building them at levels that we have never done before.”

THE FACTS: Published reports and experts contradict this claim. Weapons stockpiles are diminishing, according to officials from the U.S. military, NATO and the Middle East, and it will take years for U.S. military contractors to replenish Tomahawk cruise missiles as well as Patriot and THAAD missile interceptors, according to defense experts.

In August, officials told The Associated Press that the U.S. military is experiencing a “beyond critical” shortage of advanced missile interceptors in Europe largely driven by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran, raising concerns about vulnerabilities in NATO countries to a potential Russian attack.

One U.S. defense official said the most concerning shortfall involves Patriot missile interceptors, which can shoot down Russia’s high-speed ballistic missiles. A NATO official confirmed low inventories of Patriot missiles among American and NATO forces in Europe. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

“The United States has enough munitions for any plausible scenario in the Iran war, but the depleted inventories have created a window of vulnerability for a potential Western Pacific conflict,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a May report. “The time needed to rebuild those inventories has thus become a major concern.”

___

CLAIM: “When you add the United States and Venezuela together, we have more than 60% of the oil in the world.”

THE FACTS: Trump’s numbers don’t add up. In a deal announced at the end of August, the U.S. entered into a joint venture that gives it 100-year rights to 17 oil fields in Venezuela with proven reserves of 65 billion barrels of oil. It is estimated the country has reserves totaling more than 303 billion barrels of crude oil.

The deal vastly expanded the U.S. proven oil reserves by 46 billion barrels. But because Venezuela’s energy infrastructure has been severely degraded, it will take years before new investments will lead to significantly higher oil production, experts say.

But even if that were not an issue and the largest numbers were used, the combined resources would only account for about 22% of the world’s nearly 1.6 trillion barrels of oil reserves.

___

CLAIM: “The United States has carried out dozens of strikes on cartel drug boats, destroying 97% of the drugs coming into the ocean and sea.”

THE FACTS: Trump has made similar claims in recent months, with varying percentages. But experts say the real number can’t be known because it is impossible to determine how many drugs are not intercepted.

Asked in April for the source of Trump’s statistics after he said in a Truth Social post that 98.2% of drugs smuggled in via such routes had been stopped, the White House directed The Associated Press to Customs and Border Protection data on drug seizures.

The data showed that drug seizures made in the coastal/interior region, which includes open and coastal waters, were 98.2% lower in November 2025 than they were in July 2025. But this is not a measure of all trafficked drugs and it is only a snapshot of two specific months, not an overall trend.

“Drug seizure data measure interdiction activity, not actual trafficking volume,” Dessa Bergen-Cico, a professor of public health at Syracuse University who studies drug trafficking, told the AP at the time. “As drug policy researchers have noted, no one knows how much goes uncaught, and changes in seizure data are insufficient to make definitive claims about policy outcomes.”

Interdiction activity refers to the prevention of illicit drugs from reaching their destination.

Claims the AP has previously fact-checked

CLAIM: “More Americans are working today by far than ever before.”

THE FACTS: It’s true that “more Americans are working today by far than ever before,” but the statement needs context. The economy adds jobs most months, so U.S. payrolls are constantly hitting new highs. Jobs have increased in the U.S. in 65 of the last 80 years.

___

CLAIM: “Since I took office, we have created more than 1 million new private sector jobs.”

THE FACTS: The U.S. has added 807,000 jobs since Trump’s second administration began, close to his claim of 1 million. But by historical standards, it’s not a particularly large increase.

___

CLAIM: “Since I took office, it has been my great honor to settle eight wars.”

THE FACTS: Although Trump has helped mediate relations among many nations, his impact isn’t as clear-cut as he makes it seem. In at least two instances of peace he claims credit for achieving, there were no wars to end. He also began the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran.

___

CLAIM: “We’ve secured commitments for $21 trillion in new investments from all over the planet.”

THE FACTS: This $21 trillion figure appears to be exaggerated, highly speculative, and far higher than the actual sum of domestic and foreign investments in the U.S. The White House website offers a far lower number, $11.2 trillion, and that figure appears to include some investment commitments made during the Biden administration.

___

Associated Press writer Ben Finley and fact-check news editor Barbara Whitaker contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.

By MELISSA GOLDIN

Associated Press