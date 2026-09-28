Local Fire Departments Receive Grant Share Of Grant Money

Sonora, CA — A combined $70,000 in grant dollars is coming to fire departments in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, distributed through a partnership between the California Fire Foundation and the PG&E Corporation Foundation.

In total, 75 recipients statewide are sharing $1 million.

Locally, five fire entities are receiving funds: $20,000 for the City of Angels Camp Fire Department, $15,000 for Twain Harte Community Services District, $14,000 for Chicken Ranch Rancheria Fire Department, $11,700 for the City of Sonora Fire Department, and $10,000 for the Tuolumne County Fire Chiefs Association.

The grant program continues a nine-year partnership between the foundations.

CFF reviewed over 200 submissions during a month-long application window and distributed the annual wildfire safety grants to agencies in high wildfire-risk areas.

The grants will be used to purchase personal protective and specialized equipment for firefighters, complete defensible space and vegetation management work, reduce fuels and hazards, and conduct fire safety public education and outreach.

“California’s firefighters and local agencies work every day to protect lives, homes, and communities from a wildfire threat that does not follow a traditional season,” said Darrell Roberts, Chair of the California Fire Foundation. “We congratulate these dedicated grantees for their continued work in preparedness and service.”

Sumeet Singh, CEO of Pacific Gas and Electric Company and VP of Energy Delivery, says, “Behind every grant is the ability to better protect families, support firefighters, and strengthen preparedness and response when it matters most.”

Since 2018, 505 grantees, including fire departments and fire agencies statewide, have received $6.5 million in direct funding through the grant program.