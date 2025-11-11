Skip to main content
San Diego hosts Idaho in non-conference matchup

By AP News

Idaho Vandals (2-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Idaho face off in non-conference action.

San Diego went 6-27 overall a season ago while going 5-13 at home. The Toreros gave up 79.7 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

Idaho finished 9-11 in Big Sky action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

