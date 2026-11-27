Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (6-1)

San Diego; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and No. 6 UCLA meet at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Bruins are 6-1 in non-conference play. UCLA is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Georgetown averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

UCLA scores 91.3 points, 20.9 more per game than the 70.4 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Petty is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bruins. Nikola Kusturica is averaging 14.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.2%.

Vincent Iwuchukwu is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Jaland Lowe is averaging 17.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press