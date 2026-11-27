Texas Longhorns (7-0) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-1)

San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas and Saint Mary’s (CA) square off in San Diego, California.

The Gaels have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Texas averages 93.7 points and has outscored opponents by 28.7 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Texas has shot at a 56.1% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mantas Juzenas is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 20.3 points, nine rebounds and 3.3 assists. Joshua Dent is shooting 55.4% and averaging 15.0 points.

Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Longhorns. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press