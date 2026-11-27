Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-6) at San Francisco Dons (4-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits San Francisco after Mari Jordan scored 26 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-79 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Dons are 4-1 on their home court. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 0-5 away from home. Bethune-Cookman gives up 86.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.7 points per game.

San Francisco’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustav Knudsen is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Dons. Ben Oosterbaan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jordan is averaging 12 points for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 11.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press