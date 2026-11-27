LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California’s marching band will not take the field during Saturday’s rivalry game against the University of California, Los Angeles, after several band members vandalized part of the UCLA campus, USC officials said.

The students removed letters this week from a sign at UCLA’s Wasserman Football Center so it read “Ass Football Center,” according a photograph published by the Daily Bruin, UCLA’s student newspaper.

In an email to students Wednesday, USC President Beong-Soo Kim said the band would skip its traditional pregame and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday “out of respect for UCLA, and to provide time to reflect on the collective responsibility we share to uphold our university’s values.”

Kim said any student found responsible for the vandalism “will be subject to discipline under university policy.”

“This conduct runs contrary to USC’s values and is unacceptable,” Kim said. “We want to express our deepest apologies to the entire UCLA community. Our rivalry is one of the great traditions in college athletics, and it has always rested on mutual respect. What happened on UCLA’s campus last night has no place in this tradition.”

USC and UCLA have a decades-old tradition of playing pranks on each other before their football games. Among the most infamous pranks: In 1958, UCLA fans paid a helicopter pilot to drop manure on USC’s iconic Tommy Trojan statue, though he missed the target. In 1989, USC fans released 20,000 crickets painted in the school’s cardinal and gold colors into UCLA’s Young Research Library.

The game will be closely watched by college football fans beyond Los Angeles. No. 10 UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) would advance to the Big Ten championship game with a win. A victory in the conference title game would give the Bruins an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff.

No. 15 USC (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) will be playing to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.