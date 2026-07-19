Royals host the Padres on 4-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (48-50, third in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: German Marquez (4-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (5-7, 4.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -133, Padres +109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the San Diego Padres.

Kansas City has a 23-26 record at home and a 40-59 record overall. The Royals are 27-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 21-26 record in road games and a 48-50 record overall. The Padres have a 32-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 13 home runs, 40 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .280 for the Royals. Lane Thomas is 15 for 38 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .199 for the Padres. Ty France is 10 for 36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .299 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: 60-Day IL (foot), Maikel Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (lat), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press