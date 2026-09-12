Marlins play the Dodgers after Lopez’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (72-76, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-0, 3.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Marlins: Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -204, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Otto Lopez had four hits against the Dodgers on Friday.

Miami is 72-76 overall and 43-33 at home. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.12 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 90-57 record overall and a 43-29 record on the road. The Dodgers have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lopez has 10 home runs, 33 walks and 66 RBIs while hitting .307 for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja is 17 for 41 with a double, two triples, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .297 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 32 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 16 for 36 with a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .244 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (thumb), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), William Kempner: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (knee), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press