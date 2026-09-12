Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (56-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (68-81, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Walbert Urena (9-10, 2.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -118, Angels -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 68-81 overall and 34-40 in home games. The Nationals have hit 198 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Los Angeles is 56-91 overall and 26-47 on the road. The Angels have a 35-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 29 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs while hitting .266 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8 for 24 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 29 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 12 for 34 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow), Harry Ford: day-to-day (hand), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (chest), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press